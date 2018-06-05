Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Prosecutors say officers involved in the violent arrest of a Philadelphia woman accused of underage drinking in a New Jersey beach town over the Memorial Day weekend won't face any criminal charges.

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

(Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

A Hawaii County official says lava from an erupting volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in two subdivisions overnight.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...

Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy who accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old brother while playing with a gun has been charged with reckless homicide.

(AP Photo/Paul Holston). In this photo taken June 14, 2016, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., participates in a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Russia on Capitol Hill in Washington. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with imp...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., arrives for voting at the Capitol in Washington. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with implications for control of the House, S...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Eight states cast midterm primary ...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

Eight states are casting midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

Primaries are being held in Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Some of the highlights:

CALIFORNIA JUNGLE

There are no party primaries in California, with voters instead choosing among all candidates on one ballot, with the top two vote-getters advancing to November regardless of party.

That has repercussions for both major parties, but Democrats in particular have concerns that they could get shut out of a handful of Southern California races, costing them prime pickup opportunities to retake the House majority this fall.

The national party has spent millions of dollars trying to avoid that fate in seats opened by Republican Ed Royce and Darrell Issa's retirements and in the district where Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is facing challenges from the left and the right.

Those three seats are among seven California House districts where President Donald Trump trailed Hillary Clinton in 2016. There are 25 such districts nationwide. Democrats must win at least 23 new seats to reclaim a majority.

For the GOP, the shutout is most likely in the governor's race. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa are considered the top Democratic hopefuls. Republicans view business executive John Cox as their best shot to make November a traditional two-party matchup.

___

BE PATIENT

For all the focus on various California scenarios, it's almost certain that the results won't be settled Tuesday night. That's because the state allows absentee ballots to be mailed through the primary election day. It could be days before all those are counted - with runoff spots hanging in the balance.

___

SENATORS IN THE SHADOWS

Senate contests are mostly getting overlooked Tuesday, but vulnerable Democratic incumbent Jon Tester of Montana will learn who he'll have to contend with this fall. The most likely nominees are State Auditor Matt Rosendale and retired judge Russ Fagg, both with long records in public posts. Rosendale has GOP establishment support. Either promises to take aim at Tester as a foe to Trump.

Tester is one of 10 Democratic senators running for re-election this year in states Trump won.

In New Jersey, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez appears a shoo-in to become his party's nominee, but he must fend off a primary challenger to make it official. This comes months after federal criminal corruption charges against him were dropped and he was rebuked by the Senate ethics panel. Republicans hope to use the fallout to tar other Democrats in the state, including several trying to flip GOP House seats.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California isn't believed to be threatened for re-election, but the 84-year-old is being tested from the left by state Senate leader Kevin de Leon. It will be worth watching what her final totals are coming out of the primary and heading into a potential two-Democrat match in November.

___

ANOTHER TRUMP TEST

Republican Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama was the first federal elected official to rescind her endorsement of Donald Trump after disclosure of a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape of him bragging about grabbing women's genitals without permission. Roby declared that she'd vote for someone else - and the Trump loyalists in her district haven't forgotten, putting her at risk of a runoff. Her top challenger is the man she beat to win the seat in 2010. Former Democratic Rep. Bobby Bright switched parties to try to even the score.

___

SOUTH DAKOTA FIREWORKS

Politics in the Dakotas doesn't always make national headlines, but there are plenty of fireworks in South Dakota. Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep Kristi Noem are in a fierce battle for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. Noem would be the state GOP's first female nominee for governor.

Noem's bid for the statehouse corner office has opened South Dakota's at-large House seat, with a three-way race that's drawn considerable out-of-state spending. Dusty Johnson, a former Public Utilities commissioner, is considered the favorite. But Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is pushing from the right, having campaigned recently with firebrand Rep. Steve King of Iowa. A third candidate, state Sen. Neal Tapio, has called for an end to the Native American reservation system in the United States.

___

OTHER GOVERNOR'S RACES TAKE SHAPE

Alabama has a rare primary experience: competitive gubernatorial primaries on both sides of the aisle.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey is aiming for her first outright term, having assumed the office when Robert Bentley resigned amid a sex scandal involving an aide. But she'll have to dispatch several GOP challengers first. Democrats will choose between Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb. Either would be a big underdog in November.

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds also is seeking her first full term after succeeding Republican Terry Branstad, now the U.S. ambassador to China. Democrats will be choosing between businessman Fred Hubbell and labor leader Cathy Glasson, with polls suggesting Hubbell is the favorite.

In New Mexico, both parties are picking would-be successors to outgoing Gov. Susana Martinez, the nation's first Latina governor. Among the top Democrats is Michelle Lujan Grisham, a congresswoman who'd be the second Latina state chief executive.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.