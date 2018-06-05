Suspect in 6 Arizona killings never got over his divorce

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

After the designer's untimely death by apparent suicide on Tuesday, Pon became one of many fans to post about their first Kate Spade bags.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). The Kate Spade logo appears on one of her handbags, in her store in New York's Soho neighborhood, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Spade was found hanged in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...

Suspect in 6 Arizona killings never got over his divorce

A Hawaii County official says lava from an erupting volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in two subdivisions overnight.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A police investigator arrives at a home where police say additional killings took place, and are related to other Scottsdale, Ariz., victims killed over the past several days Monday, June 4, 2018, in Fountain Hills, Ariz. A...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Police tape blocks off a home, as they investigate additional killings in the home, related to other Scottsdale, Ariz., victims killed over the past several days Monday, June 4, 2018, in Fountain Hills, Ariz. As police clos...

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Scottsdale Assistant Chief Rich Slavin, at the podium, briefs news reporters about the Dwight Lamon Jones investigation in Scottsdale, Ariz., Monday, June 4, 2018. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four p...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A Scottsdale Police Department officer blocks off traffic as police surround a local hotel where a suspect wanted in several killings was staying Monday, June 4, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. According to police, the suspect k...

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...

By JACQUES BILLEAUD and ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Dwight Lamon Jones apparently never put his bitter divorce behind him.

Almost eight years after splitting from his wife, the Phoenix-area man began confronting people connected with the breakup and shooting them, killing six people in four days last week before ending his own life as police drew near, authorities said.

A day after Jones' death, police said they did not know why he waited so long to seek vengeance. But experts said it's not unusual for killers who feel wronged by catastrophic life events to wait years to settle old scores.

"Most mass killings in American history were planned over months and years," said Jack Levin, a professor emeritus of sociology and criminology at Northeastern University in Boston and author of several books on serial killings and mass murderers. He said the planning brings pleasure to would-be assailants.

Details of the 2010 divorce emerged in court documents, which showed Jones walked away from the 22-year marriage with a Mercedes, a $100,000 lump-sum payment and $6,000-a-month alimony payments provided by his ex-wife, a radiologist.

His wife was awarded sole custody of their then-13-year-old son, and the payments were set to end after five years. Jones lived in extended-stay hotels for nine years after the split, police said.

So far, investigators have been unable to determine a precise motive for the shootings, but they say three of the victims were directly tied to the divorce - a forensic psychiatrist who testified about Jones' mental health and two paralegals who worked for the law firm that represented the suspect's wife.

Other victims included a marriage counselor who was apparently targeted in a case of mistaken identity and another man and woman whose ties to Jones have not been made public.

The slayings went against the typical pattern of violence stemming from divorces by targeting professionals involved in the split rather than the ex-spouse, Levin said.

"It's usually the wife who would be the victim of a mass killer," Levin said.

Jones spent hours in online videos griping about his ex-wife and the court system that sided with her in the divorce.

In one video, he made a disparaging remark about Dr. Steven Pitt, who testified in 2010 that Jones had anxiety and mood disorders and was at risk of using violence against his wife, child and himself.

The 56-year-old Jones fatally shot himself Monday as officers closed in on him at a Scottsdale hotel.

Mike Rustigan, a professor emeritus of criminal justice at San Jose State University who has studied serial killers, said he believes Jones was nursing a grudge toward his ex-wife and blamed others who played a role in the breakup.

The status and financial comfort that Jones got from his marriage ended with the divorce, Rustigan said.

"He was a somebody who has, in the last months, become a nobody," Rustigan said.

A representative for Jones' ex-wife, Dr. Connie Jones, declined an interview request Tuesday.

She released a statement Monday saying that she had feared for her safety for nine years and that she could not express her emotions "for the innocent families touched by this senseless violence."

Speaking on one of the videos, her ex-husband identified himself as a stay-at-home dad who occasionally taught tennis.

During the divorce, one of Jones' lawyers said his client was unable to find a job that came remotely close to providing the standard of living he enjoyed during his marriage.

His wife sought to end the relationship after Jones was arrested in May 2009 at the family's Scottsdale home on a domestic violence charge. His wife said Jones backed her against a wall, hit her in the face and threatened to kill her. It's unclear whether he was convicted in the case.

Jones was involuntarily committed to mental hospitals for more than a week after his arrest.

While he was being sought by investigators last week, police offered to provide security for people involved in the divorce.

Judge Susanna Pineda, who handled the case in family court, was provided a security detail outside her home after she was notified of her connection to the suspect. Pineda said she did not remember Jones or the divorce.

The domestic-violence arrest did not legally prevent Jones from buying the .40-caliber Glock handgun that was used in the attacks, said Thomas Mangan, a spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Jones, like similar killers, was driven by a profound sense of being wronged, Rustigan said.

"All these guys have fallen down," he said. "They are blaming everybody except themselves."

___

Associated Press Writer Melissa Daniels contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jacques Billeaud at www.twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud . His work can be found at https://bit.ly/2GGWEPO .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.