Discussion On Renaming Two Tulsa Public Schools Continues - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Discussion On Renaming Two Tulsa Public Schools Continues

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The possibility of renaming several Tulsa Public Schools are back on the table.

Parents met with the Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education Monday to discuss the renaming of Chouteau and Columbus Elementary schools.

Chouteau could be renamed to "Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy" and Columbus would be called "Dolores Huerta Elementary."

3/9/2018 Related Story: Osage Nation Asks TPS To Reconsider School Name Change

The board did not make a decision Monday evening.  Their next meeting is set for Monday, June 18th.

"We look forward to folks letting us know their thoughts at this point as the board takes those thoughts into consideration," said TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.
  
School leaders have already renamed Jackson Elementary to "Unity Learning Academy" and Robert E. Lee Elementary to "Lee School."

5/7/2018 Related Story: TPS Announces Name Changes For Two Elementary Schools

The district decided to remove the old names of those two schools because they all had ties to slavery.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.