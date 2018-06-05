Discussion On Renaming Two Tulsa Public Schools Continues

The possibility of renaming several Tulsa Public Schools are back on the table.

Parents met with the Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education Monday to discuss the renaming of Chouteau and Columbus Elementary schools.

Chouteau could be renamed to "Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy" and Columbus would be called "Dolores Huerta Elementary."

The board did not make a decision Monday evening. Their next meeting is set for Monday, June 18th.

"We look forward to folks letting us know their thoughts at this point as the board takes those thoughts into consideration," said TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.



School leaders have already renamed Jackson Elementary to "Unity Learning Academy" and Robert E. Lee Elementary to "Lee School."

The district decided to remove the old names of those two schools because they all had ties to slavery.