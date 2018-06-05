Temperatures To Slowly Increase Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Temperatures To Slowly Increase Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’ve been dealing with the chance for some storms near and west of the metro for the last couple of hours and its appears the window for this development is quickly fading.  The loosely organized storm complex that moved across north Texas and far southern Oklahoma yesterday afternoon and evening disrupted the southerly return flow into northwest Oklahoma last night and this hindered the storm development.  We did have a few scattered showers and storms last night, but mostly in a very narrow channel across the I-35 region from central into south-central Oklahoma.  There will remain a very low chance for a few showers or storms to bubble-up across the northeast quadrant but it’s highly unlikely anything would be significant and this chance will diminish rapidly during the morning hours.  So, While I’ll need to keep a low chance for the next few hours, I would assume the only true window will continue to be for extreme southern Oklahoma and north Texas for the morning hours.  Later today, storms will be more numerous across the high plains of Texas into the panhandle and may brush far western Oklahoma later tonight. 

Interactive Radar

The mid-level ridge of high pressure, still mostly centered across the Mexican Plateau is now slowly expanding northward and will eventually move closer to the state by the end of the week into the weekend.  Until this happens, we’re still in the running for at least one more possible brush with a storm complex for Wednesday night and Thursday morning across southern Kansas and possibly extreme northern Oklahoma before the northwest flow highway begins to flatten out.  The ridge is slightly stronger and more northward in the NAM and EURO compared to the GFS for Thursday into the weekend.  Consequently, there are more small pops in the GFS scattered across the board for this period.  We could have a 10 to 20% pop from Thursday through early next week if using the GFS only.  But I’ll more than likely defer to the stronger ridge solution for this period and keep any mentions to isolated in nature. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

There also remain a big difference in the low-level moisture field for the end of the week with the EURO almost 10 degrees lower in the dew point field compared to the GFS.  This would be a big difference maker regarding our max temp forecast and the impact of the temperature heat index values during this period.  As stated yesterday, I think I’ll stick to a forecast compromise blend until a straighter forward picture emerges. 

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.