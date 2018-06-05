Police Stepping Up Construction Zone Traffic Enforcement

Police say officers are cracking down on traffic violators in construction zones during the month of June.

The Tulsa Police Department says officers will randomly monitoring all construction zones in the Riverside and Gilcrease divisions.

Riverside's division is anywhere from south and west of 11th and Sheridan and Gilcrease's division is anywhere north of 11th Street.

Officers say fines can be up to $250 and may require an appearance before a judge.

Police stress officers will not be issuing warnings, just tickets.