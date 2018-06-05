Police Stepping Up Construction Zone Traffic Enforcement - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police Stepping Up Construction Zone Traffic Enforcement

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say officers are cracking down on traffic violators in construction zones during the month of June.  

The Tulsa Police Department says officers will randomly monitoring all construction zones in the Riverside and Gilcrease divisions.

Riverside's division is anywhere from south and west of 11th and Sheridan and Gilcrease's division is anywhere north of 11th Street.

Officers say fines can be up to $250 and may require an appearance before a judge.

Police stress officers will not be issuing warnings, just tickets.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.