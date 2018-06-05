'Cry Baby Hill Plaza' To Open Ahead Of St. Francis Tulsa Tough Races

There's a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new "Cry Baby Hill Plaza" near downtown Tulsa.

The Riverview Neighborhood Association is behind the plaza at Lawton and Riverside Drive. It is to honor of what has now become a huge part of the annual St. Francis Tulsa Tough competition.

The Cry Baby Hill Plaza will have an area set up to view the annual St. Francis Tulsa Tough competition as well as a rain garden.

The intersection has become the site of a huge party every year, where people dress up in costumes and encourage the racers as they bicycle up the hill.

The Riverview Neighborhood Association is selling tickets for a BBQ party for Sunday's races. They say the money will help the association maintain the plaza all year long.

Tickets are $30. For more information, visit the RVNA website.