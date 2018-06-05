Vacant Creek County Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire

The state Fire Marshal's Office will determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a vacant Creek County mobile home early Tuesday.

The Sapulpa Fire Department got the call just after midnight to the structure located near I-44 and 49th West Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they learned no one was living in the home. They say the home was being remodeled by its owner who lived a few blocks away.

Firefighters did found a horse and two goats on the property when they arrived and say all are OK and were moved by their owner to another nearby property.