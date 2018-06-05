Deadly Tulsa House Fire

Tulsa firefighters say one woman is dead following a Tuesday morning house fire and a second woman is in the hospital.

The Tulsa Fire Department says they found a woman's body in the back of the home in the 4300 block of South Waco. This after they rescued an unconscious woman from elsewhere in the burning home.

That woman was taken to the hospital, there is no word on her condition.

Firefighters arrived just after 1:30 a.m. to find the front portion of the home on fire. District Chief Kelly Kaiser says after getting the first woman out of the home, they were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Shortly thereafter, a second woman was found dead in the back of the home buried under some debris. Kaiser said it wasn't easy finding that second victim.

Here’s a look at the house where firefighters say a woman was found dead underneath debris. The home is just a few feet from Reed Park near W 41st and Union. Heavy damage at the front of the home. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/s2GV7TtmKl — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) June 5, 2018

Kaiser said two dogs were also killed in the fire.

The fire department says it appears the house did not have any smoke detectors inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.