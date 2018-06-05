Multi-Vehicle Crash On New Sapulpa Road

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to determine what caused a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi and two other vehicles on New Sapulpa Road near West 81st Street South.

The two other vehicles, a Kia and a Honda CRV were both heavily damaged.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash near 81st and New Sapulpa Road. Two small vehicles and an over-turned semi were involved. 3 reported injuries. An ambulance just left the scene. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/4y244JEusr — Julia Benbrook (@JuliaBenbrook) June 5, 2018

Authorities say three people were injured and with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to the hospital. They say the semi was southbound at the time of the crash. It rolled onto its side.

Northbound traffic on New Sapulpa Road which is also Highway 66 is down to one lane while the OHP investigates the crash.