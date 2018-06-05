Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 15-Year-Old Okay Teen, Setting Body On Fire

One of the men accused of murdering a 15-year-old Oklahoma teen pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday, June 4. Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Herrington admitted he and another man, Cody Thompson, shot Brennon Davis to death and set his body on fire on January 11, 2017.

Herrington said he and Thompson were afraid Davis could not be trusted to keep quiet about a planned bank robbery, a news release states. Authorities said the men lured Davis to a remote area and killed him.

"Herrington stated that prior to picking Davis up from his home that fateful night, Thompson put a loaded shotgun and a can of gas in the trunk of their vehicle. Herrington stated that Thompson gave Herrington a loaded .38 special to hide on his person," the release states.

Herrington, also an Okay resident, told authorities the two men picked up Davis and drove to Jackson Bay, according to WCSO. Authorities say that's where Herrington shot the teen several times then Thompson "delivered the killing shot" with a shotgun.

"Herrington stated they then poured gasoline on Davis' body and lit him on fire to hide Davis' identity," the release states.

"This crime has shocked our community. A murder is bad enough, but this was the murder of a 15-year-old child. Our hearts go out to the parents of this child, and only pray that we can help in the aspect of closure to such a senseless act," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Elliott said Thompson is scheduled for trial in October. He's being held without bond in the Wagoner County Jail.

Herrington will be transferred to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to serve a life sentence for first-degree murder.