Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Drafted 9th by As, Plans To Play Football

The Oklahoma baseball team dropped its first game at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Sunday with a 13-5 loss to Mississippi State at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Sooners fell to 38-24, while the Bulldogs improved to 34-26. The win by Mississippi State forces a winner-take-all contest for Monday between the Sooners and Bulldogs with a berth in the Super Regionals on the line.More >>
The Oklahoma baseball team dropped its first game at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Sunday with a 13-5 loss to Mississippi State at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Sooners fell to 38-24, while the Bulldogs improved to 34-26. The win by Mississippi State forces a winner-take-all contest for Monday between the Sooners and Bulldogs with a berth in the Super Regionals on the line.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Kyler Murray says he is committed to playing football for Oklahoma this season even after becoming a top-10 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.More >>
Kyler Murray says he is committed to playing football for Oklahoma this season even after becoming a top-10 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.More >>
The Oklahoma baseball team dropped its first game at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Sunday with a 13-5 loss to Mississippi State at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Sooners fell to 38-24, while the Bulldogs improved to 34-26. The win by Mississippi State forces a winner-take-all contest for Monday between the Sooners and Bulldogs with a berth in the Super Regionals on the line.More >>
The Oklahoma baseball team dropped its first game at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Sunday with a 13-5 loss to Mississippi State at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Sooners fell to 38-24, while the Bulldogs improved to 34-26. The win by Mississippi State forces a winner-take-all contest for Monday between the Sooners and Bulldogs with a berth in the Super Regionals on the line.More >>