Immigration agents arrest 114 in sting at Ohio landscaper

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

A Utah man recently freed from a Venezuelan jail after two years says he initially felt anxious upon his return.

A Utah man recently freed from a Venezuelan jail after two years says he initially felt anxious upon his return.

(AP Photo/Kim Raff, File). FILE - This May 28, 2018, file photo, Joshua Holt, left, is draped in an American flag by his grandmother Linda Holt upon returning to Salt Lake City. Holt, recently freed from a Venezuelan jail after two years detailed his ...

(AP Photo/Kim Raff, File). FILE - This May 28, 2018, file photo, Joshua Holt, left, is draped in an American flag by his grandmother Linda Holt upon returning to Salt Lake City. Holt, recently freed from a Venezuelan jail after two years detailed his ...

Prosecutors say a teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety will not face charges.

Prosecutors say a teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety will not face charges.

(David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander poses for a photo in Seaside, Calif. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced Monday, June 4, 2...

(David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander poses for a photo in Seaside, Calif. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced Monday, June 4, 2...

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

A Colorado baker's insistence that his religious beliefs justified his refusal to make a wedding cake for a gay couple created trouble for the state's civil rights commission long before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it had made a mistake.

A Colorado baker's insistence that his religious beliefs justified his refusal to make a wedding cake for a gay couple created trouble for the state's civil rights commission long before the U.S. Supreme Court...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo., after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because of ...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo., after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because of ...

A Connecticut city's board of education says its schools may have to close nearly two weeks early amid a dispute over funding.

A Connecticut city's board of education says its schools may have to close nearly two weeks early amid a dispute over funding.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

By JOHN MINCHILLO and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - U.S. immigration agents made more than 100 arrests Tuesday at a gardening and landscaping company, aided by about 200 law enforcement workers in one of the largest employer stings in recent years.

The 114 arrests occurred at two locations of Corso's Flower & Garden Center, one in Sandusky, a resort city on Lake Erie, and another in nearby Castalia. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it expected criminal charges including identity theft and tax evasion.

No criminal charges have been filed against Corso's, but the employer is under investigation, authorities said. Two locations were searched, and Khaalid Walls, an agency spokesman, said "a large volume of business documents" were seized.

The large-scale operation, assisted by aerial surveillance, is part of the Trump administration's increasing focus on employers that hire people in the country illegally, one that took hold about a year after the president took office, and came months after a surge in deportation arrests began.

In April, agents made about 100 worker arrests at a meatpacking plant in rural Tennessee, another high-profile show of force reminiscent of President George W. Bush's administration. No criminal charges have been filed against the employer.

Tuesday's operation was carried out with quiet efficiency. At the Castalia facility - covered with trees, flowers and greenhouse tarps - no workers were seen running as about 100 law enforcement officials established a perimeter. A voice on a radio called attention to specific employees who might try to flee, but none did.

Corso's did not return a message seeking comment on the operation.

Corso's describes itself as a family-owned company that serves seven states with a 160,000-square-foot (15,000-square-meter) greenhouse and additional 200,000 square feet (19,000 square meters) to grow perennials. Its Sandusky facility is on the city's busiest road amid hotels and fast-food joints that cater to tourists who drive by in the summer on their way to Lake Erie and Cedar Point amusement park.

Securing such sprawling facilities typically involves an enormous law enforcement presence to secure the perimeters.

Josie Gonzalez, a Los Angeles attorney who represents businesses on immigration matters, questioned why the arrests couldn't have been made with fewer resources, perhaps by visiting worker homes based on addresses Corso's provided to authorities. She suspects the government wanted publicity.

"Government is overreaching and trying to make a big splash, instill fear in the business community and immigrant communities and make the headlines," she said. "It's a tremendous use of resources to accomplish that purpose."

The investigation into Corso's began in October 2017 when the U.S. Border Patrol arrested a woman who gave stolen identity documents to job applicants in the country illegally, said Steve Francis, head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations unit in Detroit.

The document vendor led investigators to the landscaping company, where they examined documents in its files for irregularities, Francis said. Some Social Security numbers belonged to dead people.

Of the 313 employees whose records were examined, 123 were found suspicious and targeted for arrest and criminal charges of identity theft and, in nearly all cases, tax evasion.

"We verified that a lot of U.S. persons were obviously unaware of this. It's caused them a lot of hardship," Francis said. "It's not one that we're looking for strictly as a worksite immigration raid."

Immigration officials have sharply increased audits of companies to verify their employees are authorized to work in the country. There were 2,282 employer audits opened between Oct. 1 and May 4, nearly a 60 percent jump from the 1,360 audits opened between October 2016 and September 2017. Many of those reviews were launched after audits began at 100 7-Eleven franchises in 17 states in January.

The crackdown is likely to please immigration hawks among Trump's supporters but may alienate industries and companies that rely on immigrants in tight labor markets.

___

Spagat reported from San Diego. Associated Press writer John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.