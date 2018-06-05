Brawl erupts outside NYC funeral home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Brawl erupts outside NYC funeral home

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - A wild crowd scene erupted as police were trying to break up a fight outside a New York City funeral home.

The New York Police Department says officers were called at around 7:30 p.m. Monday about two women fighting for unknown reasons.

WNBC says people attending a wake at the East Harlem funeral home poured onto the sidewalk and jumped into the fray.

A witness, Angel Gutierrez (AHN'-hel goo-tee-AYR'-ehz), says people in the crowd of several dozen started screaming and pushing officers after an officer used a stun gun on a man during an arrest.

Two people were arrested and charges are pending. Two officers were treated for bite marks.

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.