Tulsa Church Asks For Help Identifying Suspected Thieves

A Tulsa church hoping you can identify people who they say stole a generator on their property Sunday.

All Souls Unitarian Church near 31st and Peoria said the people broke into their Memorial Garden around 7 p.m. and stole a generator they had rented for the Tulsa Pride Parade.

The church said they filed a police report and would appreciate information that would help identify the people.

If you know anything, you can call their church office at (918) 743-2363 or email officeadmin@allsoulschurch.org.