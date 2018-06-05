Discrimination case caused turmoil for Colorado rights panel

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

A Utah man recently freed from a Venezuelan jail after two years says he initially felt anxious upon his return.

(AP Photo/Kim Raff, File). FILE - This May 28, 2018, file photo, Joshua Holt, left, is draped in an American flag by his grandmother Linda Holt upon returning to Salt Lake City. Holt, recently freed from a Venezuelan jail after two years detailed his ...

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...

Prosecutors say a teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety will not face charges.

(David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander poses for a photo in Seaside, Calif. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced Monday, June 4, 2...

No charges for California teacher who fired gun in class

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape as lawyer vows to fight

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

A Colorado baker's insistence that his religious beliefs justified his refusal to make a wedding cake for a gay couple created trouble for the state's civil rights commission long before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it had made a mistake.

A Colorado baker's insistence that his religious beliefs justified his refusal to make a wedding cake for a gay couple created trouble for the state's civil rights commission long before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it had made a mistake.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo., after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because of ...

A Connecticut city's board of education says its schools may have to close nearly two weeks early amid a dispute over funding.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). Charlie Craig, right, joined by his partner, Dave Mullins, speaks during a rally in Denver after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a baker who refused to make a cake for their wedding Monday, June 4, 2018. Craig said Monday...

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado baker's insistence that his religious beliefs justified his refusal to make a wedding cake for a gay couple created trouble for the state's civil rights commission long before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it had made a mistake.

The high court on Monday found that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission failed to adequately consider Jack Phillips' religious beliefs when it ruled against him for refusing to make the cake at his Masterpiece Cakeshop.

Without explicitly citing the case, Republicans who control the state Senate tried to add more pro-business seats on the commission - one of the first such panels in the nation - when it came up for reauthorization during the 2018 legislative session.

In the end, lawmakers changed the composition of the seven-member commission to add a business representative and, among other things, ensure no political party has an advantage on the panel.

The agreement also confirmed Senate authority to reject gubernatorial appointments to the commission, whose mandate was extended until 2027.

"For me, the Masterpiece case was a symptom of the problem of imbalance in the commission," said Bob Gardner, a Colorado Springs Republican senator who negotiated a renewal. "We avoided steadfastly injecting this case into the debate simply because it was such a lightning rod."

Senate President Kevin Grantham said the Supreme Court decision opens the door to follow-up reforms.

But Gardner noted that November's elections - which could keep the governor's office in Democratic hands and give Democrats both chambers of the Legislature - also will play a major role in its fate.

"We have an election, and the governor we elect this November will make the next three appointments," Gardner said.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis hopes to become the first openly gay governor in Colorado. He has three competitors in a June 26 primary to choose a GOP candidate in the race to replace Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited.

"We can and must provide LGBTQ people with abundantly clear protections from discrimination in law," Polis said after the Supreme Court ruling.

In their 7-2 ruling, the justices found that Colorado's commission violated Phillips' First Amendment rights when it ruled in favor of Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins. The court said some commission members used speech exhibiting anti-religion bias in their deliberations.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, who wrote the majority opinion, said anti-discrimination laws "must be applied in a manner that is neutral toward religion."

But the court stayed out of the thornier issue of whether people can avoid providing services to same-sex weddings because of religious beliefs.

The decision frustrated both sides in the debate.

"The court didn't change the legal landscape at all. It said that you must take religious claims seriously, which you should have been doing before," said Lisa Sorenon, executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based State and Local Legal Center.

The center had filed an amicus brief supporting Colorado.

Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod, the first African American LGBTQ person elected to public office in Colorado, said she assumes lawmakers who traditionally bring forward anti-LGBTQ legislation will do so again, using the Supreme Court ruling.

Hickenlooper said the Supreme Court ruling is being taken seriously.

"We have no doubt that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission will meet that standard as they listen, respectfully, to all sides of the matters that come before it," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.