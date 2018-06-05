Budget dispute may force city to close schools early - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Budget dispute may force city to close schools early

Posted: Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut city's board of education says its schools may have to close nearly two weeks early amid a dispute over funding.

An attorney for Ansonia's Board of Education says it will be half a million dollars short of what it needs to meet payroll obligations because of city budget cuts.

The mayor of the city of 20,000 people outside New Haven says the threat to close schools is a bullying tactic. Mayor David Cassetti said Tuesday that school budgets overall have increased under his administration and he expects the city will prevail in a lawsuit filed by the school board.

The school board's attorney has informed the state Department of Education that schools will have to close by June 6 due to insolvency.

