Budget dispute may force city to close schools early

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo., after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because of ...
A Colorado baker's insistence that his religious beliefs justified his refusal to make a wedding cake for a gay couple created trouble for the state's civil rights commission long before the U.S. Supreme Court...More >>
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...
A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.More >>
(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...
Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.More >>
(David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander poses for a photo in Seaside, Calif. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced Monday, June 4, 2...
Prosecutors say a teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety will not face charges.More >>
(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...
It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.More >>
(AP Photo/Kim Raff, File). FILE - This May 28, 2018, file photo, Joshua Holt, left, is draped in an American flag by his grandmother Linda Holt upon returning to Salt Lake City. Holt, recently freed from a Venezuelan jail after two years detailed his ...
A Utah man recently freed from a Venezuelan jail after two years says he initially felt anxious upon his return.More >>
(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...
US immigration agents make 114 arrests at Ohio gardening and landscaping company.More >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut city's board of education says its schools may have to close nearly two weeks early amid a dispute over funding.
An attorney for Ansonia's Board of Education says it will be half a million dollars short of what it needs to meet payroll obligations because of city budget cuts.
The mayor of the city of 20,000 people outside New Haven says the threat to close schools is a bullying tactic. Mayor David Cassetti said Tuesday that school budgets overall have increased under his administration and he expects the city will prevail in a lawsuit filed by the school board.
The school board's attorney has informed the state Department of Education that schools will have to close by June 6 due to insolvency.
