Amber Alert Canceled: Virginia Infant Found Safe, Father Arrested

Kidnapped Virginia infant has been found safe and her sex offender father has been arrested in North Carolina, according to police.

Tuesday, the City of Danville Police Department announced the Amber Alert had been canceled for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy after she was found safe and her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, had been arrested.

Kennedy, a registered sex offender, allegedly had a knife and assaulted the infant's mother at a gas station Sunday night. Then, he abducted Emma.

Danville Police said Emma appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital.