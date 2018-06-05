Thai-Inspired Pork Tenderloin Salad - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Thai-Inspired Pork Tenderloin Salad

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 1½ lbs boneless pork tenderloin, trimmed and patted dry
  • ? cup thinly sliced shallots
  • ? cup chopped cilantro
  • 5 tbsp light brown sugar
  • 6 garlic cloves, grated
  • 5 tbsp soy sauce
  • 5 tbsp canola oil
  • Juice and zest of 4 limes
  • 3-­inch piece peeled ginger root, grated
  • 2 tbsp fish sauce
  • ½ tsp kosher salt, more to taste
  • 1 to 2 Thai bird, serrano or jalapeño chile peppers, seeded and minced

Salad Ingredients:

  • 8 cups Napa cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 5 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 large cucumbers, thinly sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1½ cups cilantro leaves
  • 1½ cups mint leaves
  • 1 cup basil leaves (preferably Thai basil)

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, combine shallot, cilantro, 2 tbsp of the sugar, garlic, soy sauce, oil, lime zest and juice, ginger, fish sauce, salt and chile. Pour a quarter of the mixture into a blender, add remaining sugar and purée until a smooth, loose paste forms. Reserve the rest for dressing.)
  2. Place tenderloin and marinade paste in a resealable plastic bag.  Rub paste into the tenderloin. Marinate at room temperature for 2 hours, or refrigerate up to 24 hours; turn the tenderloin occasionally.
  3. Light a grill or heat a broiler and arrange a rack at least 4 inches from the heat. Grill or broil pork, turning occasionally, until well browned and meat reaches an internal temperature of 140°, 4 to 10 minutes per side depending upon the heat of your broiler or grill. The pork can also be prepared ahead of time and served at room temperature.
  4. In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, onions, cucumbers and bell pepper.  Whisk the dressing and lightly dress the salad, toss to combine. Set aside for a few minutes to allow flavors to meld.  Add herbs and toss again to serve.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.