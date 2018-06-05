5 charged in death of Missouri man entombed in concrete

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

The fate of a Missouri death row inmate is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.

(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This February 2014 file photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Marcellus Williams. A five-member inquiry panel appointed by former Missouri Gov. Eric Gre...

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

(Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

(Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Anthony R. Flores, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of C...

By MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - More than a year after a developmentally disabled Missouri man's body was found encased in concrete, two people who operated the home where he lived have been charged in his death, a prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Sherry Paulo, 53, and Anthony R. Flores, 58, both of Fulton, were arrested and charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in Carl DeBrodie's death. They were also charged with client neglect, felony abandonment of a corpse, and two misdemeanors of making a false report of a missing person.

Paulo and Flores were responsible for DeBrodie's care at Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Investigators say DeBrodie went missing from the home in the fall of 2016, but that his disappearance wasn't reported until April 17, 2017, a week before his body was found in a container encased in concrete inside a Fulton storage unit.

The three others - Anthony R.K. Flores, 32; Shaina Osborne, 29; and Mary K. Paulo, 34, all of Fulton - were also charged Tuesday with making a false report of a missing person. Mary Paulo is Sherry Paulo's daughter, Anthony R.K. Flores is the elder Flores's son, and Osborne is Anthony R.K. Flores' girlfriend. The three worked at different times at Second Chance.

Callaway County Prosecutor Christopher Wilson said in a news release that a grand jury returned indictments against the five in March, but that they were kept under seal until he was satisfied the state case would not interfere with a federal investigation into potential health care fraud. He agreed not to pursue other state charges to avoid interfering with the federal investigation.

Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers said he expected more arrests in relation to potential fraud.

A lawsuit filed last week by DeBrodie's mother alleged that he died after he and another resident at Second Chance were taken to the home of Paulo and Flores, where they required to do manual labor and fight each other for the entertainment of others. The lawsuit alleges DeBrodie, who was already seriously ill, died after the couple left him bleeding and injured in a bathtub. It alleges they disposed of his body.

The indictments allege that the elder Flores and Paulo didn't properly care for DeBrodie and recklessly caused his death by failing to get medical help when he was suffering a medical emergency. The indictments also allege the two disposed of DeBrodie's corpse at the storage unit without notifying authorities.

Wilson said the Missouri Attorney General's office is handling an investigation into the Callaway County Public Administrator and employees in that office, who were responsible for ensuring that DeBrodie was properly cared for at Second Chance. His family alleges that required monthly meetings didn't occur and some employees submitted falsified reports to cover up the lack of oversight.

Myers said Tuesday that his department and Wilson had been criticized for not moving fast enough to arrests suspects in DeBrodie's death. He defended Wilson for waiting until federal investigators determined who to charge.

Wilson thanked the Fulton police, saying "they have demonstrated incredible professionalism in the face of considerable unfair criticism."

Sherry Paulo and Anthony R. Flores are being held without bond. The other three were ordered held under bonds ranging from $2,000 to $4,000. Online court records do not indicate that the defendants have attorneys to speak for them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.