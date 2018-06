The League of Women Voters Tulsa is sponsoring a candidate forum for the office of Tulsa County District Attorney Tuesday evening.

The three Republican candidates, Ben Fu, Steve Kunzweiler and Tammy Wescott will be present as well as Democratic candidate Jenny Proehl-Day.

The event will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the TCC Creativity Center, 910 South Boston. It's co-sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Tulsa Community College Connection student organization.