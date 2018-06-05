Holland Hall, BA Graduates Taken In MLB Draft

A Holland Hall graduate took the first step to playing in the major leagues one day.

Jackson Goddard was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was the 99th overall pick.

Goddard graduated from Holland Hall in 2015 and continued his baseball career at the University of Kansas.

Congrats to Holland Hall alumni Jackson Goddard ’15, 3rd round draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks! #godutch #arizonadiamondbacks #1dutchathletics https://t.co/4sbHwJgkNC — Holland Hall School (@hollandhall) June 5, 2018

According to MLB, “when he’s at his best, Goddard can display three plus pitches, starting with a 92-94 mph fastball that reaches 97 mph and features some run and sink. Hitters have a difficult time laying off his low-80s slider, giving him a second swing-and-miss pitch. There are times when his changeup is his most effect secondary offering, sitting in the low 80s with similar action to his heater.”

Broken Arrow senior Kohl Franklin was also taken in the draft Tuesday. He was the 188th overall by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round.

.@Batigerbaseball senior @kohlrf (Kohl Franklin) picked in the sixth round, 188th overall in the MLB draft by the Cubs. Kohl is an @OU_Baseball commitment. — Jonathan Huskey (@jonathanhuskey) June 5, 2018

Franklin, an OU baseball commit, has until July 13th to decide if he will sign with the Cubs or if he will go to college. If he decides to go to college, he won't be eligible for the draft again until he's a junior.