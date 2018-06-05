Holland Hall, BA Graduates Taken In MLB Draft - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Holland Hall, BA Graduates Taken In MLB Draft

Jackson Goddard. [MLB] Jackson Goddard. [MLB]

A Holland Hall graduate took the first step to playing in the major leagues one day.

Jackson Goddard was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was the 99th overall pick.

Goddard graduated from Holland Hall in 2015 and continued his baseball career at the University of Kansas.

According to MLB, “when he’s at his best, Goddard can display three plus pitches, starting with a 92-94 mph fastball that reaches 97 mph and features some run and sink. Hitters have a difficult time laying off his low-80s slider, giving him a second swing-and-miss pitch. There are times when his changeup is his most effect secondary offering, sitting in the low 80s with similar action to his heater.”

Broken Arrow senior Kohl Franklin was also taken in the draft Tuesday. He was the 188th overall by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round.

Franklin, an OU baseball commit, has until July 13th to decide if he will sign with the Cubs or if he will go to college. If he decides to go to college, he won't be eligible for the draft again until he's a junior.

