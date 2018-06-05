Teen charged in accidental fatal shooting of brother, 2 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Teen charged in accidental fatal shooting of brother, 2

    Tuesday, June 5 2018
    Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy who accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old brother while playing with a gun has been charged with reckless homicide.More >>
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy who accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old brother while playing with a gun has been charged with reckless homicide.

The Dayton Daily News reports the toddler killed Monday afternoon at a home in Harrison Township was Jvonte (jay-VON-tay) Johnston. His brother had a denial plea entered on his behalf Tuesday during a juvenile court hearing.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer says Tuesday that Jvonte's father, 34-year-old Jamahl (jah-MAL') Evans, has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a gun. Evans has appeared in court, telling a judge he wouldn't be hiring his own attorney.

Plummer says investigators found two guns and marijuana prepared for sale inside Evans' home.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

