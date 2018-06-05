911 center returned to civilian control after teen's death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

911 center returned to civilian control after teen's death

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati says it's placing its 911 center under civilian control during an overhaul after a 16-year-old boy died in a minivan parked near his school.

Student Kyle Plush died April 10 despite placing 911 calls for help.

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney says Tuesday that Jayson Dunn, who oversees technology for the city, will take over the job temporarily.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Duhaney told City Council and Mayor John Cranley it's important to have the city's best resources on hand to ensure the overhaul's success.

Police Capt. James Gramke had overseen the center since March. He will move to another job within the department.

Police union chief Dan Hils says he's shocked, calling Gramke the potential remedy for problems at the center.

This story has been corrected to fix Patrick Duhaney's name on second reference in 4th graph. It is not Dunhaney.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

