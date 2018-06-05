911 center returned to civilian control after teen's death

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US-NKorea wrap up talks in NY aimed at salvaging summit

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

US sanctions have a weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

The summit's back on: Trump welcomes NKorean to White House

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

US renews call for OAS to suspend Venezuela

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Family members say kidnapped infant has been reunited with her mother; sex offender father behind bars.

(Randolph County Sheriff via AP). In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, Randolph County Sheriff Deputy Jimmy Barnes holds 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy after her father Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Randleman...

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won't judge on looks

Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

(Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...

2 charged in death of Missouri man entombed in concrete

A Hawaii County official says lava from an erupting volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in two subdivisions overnight.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

'We begin our fight now': Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...

Suspect in 6 Arizona killings never got over his divorce

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...

GOP tries to win key spot in California governor's primary

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati says it's placing its 911 center under civilian control during an overhaul after a 16-year-old boy died in a minivan parked near his school.

Student Kyle Plush died April 10 despite placing 911 calls for help.

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney says Tuesday that Jayson Dunn, who oversees technology for the city, will take over the job temporarily.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Duhaney told City Council and Mayor John Cranley it's important to have the city's best resources on hand to ensure the overhaul's success.

Police Capt. James Gramke had overseen the center since March. He will move to another job within the department.

Police union chief Dan Hils says he's shocked, calling Gramke the potential remedy for problems at the center.

___

This story has been corrected to fix Patrick Duhaney's name on second reference in 4th graph. It is not Dunhaney.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

