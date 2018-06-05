Kidnapped baby back with mom; sex offender dad arrested

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

Family members say kidnapped infant has been reunited with her mother; sex offender father behind bars.

(Randolph County Sheriff via AP). In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, Randolph County Sheriff Deputy Jimmy Barnes holds 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy after her father Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Randleman...

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...

Suspect in 6 Arizona killings never got over his divorce

Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

(Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...

A Hawaii County official says lava from an erupting volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in two subdivisions overnight.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

(Danville Police Department via AP). In an image from video provided by the Danville Police Department from a gas station surveillance camera, a man snatches an infant from a car at a Kwik Stop in Danville, Va. Authorities in Virginia and North Carolin...

(Virginia State Police via AP). This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Carl Kennedy. An Amber Alert was issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by Kennedy, a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

(Virginia State Police via AP). This undated image provided by the Virginia State Police shows Emma Grace Kennedy, who police say was abducted Sunday, June 3, 2018, by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

(Randolph County Sheriff via AP). In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, a four-door Suzuki vehicle, originally gold but recently painted black, is shown after Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, near Randleman, N.C. Em...

(Randolph County Sheriff via AP). In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, Randolph County Sheriff Deputy Jimmy Barnes holds 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy after her father Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Randleman...

By MARTHA WAGGONER and BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Following an anonymous tip, police rescued a kidnapped 7-month-old girl and arrested her father at a mobile home in North Carolina, nearly two days after he took the infant from her mother at knifepoint in Virginia, authorities said Tuesday.

A sheriff's deputy entered the mobile home and "immediately grabbed her up and shielded her with great care," Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves told reporters hours later.

Emma Grace Kennedy "had a great smile on her face and appeared to be in good shape and certainly a great smile on our deputy's face as well," Graves said.

The moment brought an end to the massive search for the girl and her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, a 51-year-old sex offender with a long criminal history. He had painted his gold Suzuki black to try to evade capture, police said.

Emma and her mother, Kristen Murphy, were reunited at a local hospital where the baby was checked out, said Murphy's sister, Amy Wyatt Metzger.

Emma is "totally fine and healthy. Everything has checked out just fine," Metzger said.

Kennedy didn't say much when he was arrested, the sheriff said. "He seemed like somebody who had been on the run, who was tired, I guess," Graves said.

The rescue and arrest occurred in Randleman, North Carolina, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Danville, Virginia, where Emma was abducted Sunday evening at a gas station, police said.

Four 911 calls about 10 minutes apart led police to Kennedy. One woman told the operator Kennedy called her "wanting me to get her some diapers or formula. I'm panicking," she said in the call released Tuesday.

A man called 911 to say he heard from someone who saw Kennedy on the side of a road changing a tire of a car that had been spray-painted black, while a different woman said a friend called her after seeing father and daughter go inside a home. The names of the callers were deleted in all the recordings.

The same woman from the first call reached out to 911 again to tell operators Kennedy might leave soon if they didn't hurry.

"I've got somebody watching making sure everything is OK. I don't think he would hurt Emma either, but you know," she said.

Virginia State Police had issued an Amber Alert early Monday stating the infant was in "extreme danger."

Metzger said Kennedy had said things in recent months that alluded to hurting Murphy or Emma, such as, "I'm going to blow up your family's house" or "If I can't be with the baby, you can't either."

Metzger said Kennedy had been harassing Murphy and her family in person, by phone and on social media since losing custody of the girl a couple months ago.

Murphy and Kennedy had lived together for about a year and a half in Randleman. After they split up, Murphy moved in with her mother in Danville.

Kennedy had met Murphy a couple of years ago at a nursing home, her sister said. She was a certified nursing assistant and he was a patient in poor health, reportedly from a boating accident, Metzger said.

"Carl does not have anywhere to live," Metzger said. "To the best of our knowledge, he has been floating around at friends' houses, wherever he can stay. He was evicted in March because he was incarcerated at that time."

Kennedy was out of jail on a $250,000 bond on a drug distribution charge at the time Emma was kidnapped, police said.

Police said Kennedy kidnapped his daughter from a Kwik Stop gas station. As Kennedy fled with his daughter from Virginia to North Carolina, police said tips poured in about his location.

Capt. Bernie Maness of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said the anonymous 911 call came in Tuesday afternoon.

"The tip was basically that the victim was there," he said, referring to the mobile home in Randleman.

Deputy Jimmy Barnes, a SWAT team member, went into the mobile home first, saw Emma and grabbed her. A second officer, Sgt. Ryan McLelland, came in behind and handcuffed Kennedy.

Maness described it as "a picture-perfect takedown. It was text book."

Kennedy is being held in the Randolph County jail and will face an extradition hearing to Virginia. Danville police Lt. Mike Wallace said Kennedy will face charges of abduction and related counts.

The family didn't expect this happy outcome. "We were prepared for the worst, honestly," Metzger said.

___

This article corrects the spelling of Emma's mother's first name to Kristen.

___

Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia.

___

Follow Martha Waggoner on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mjwaggonernc

