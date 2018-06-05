Meadowlake Ranch Holding Contest To Name Rare Bull Calves - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Meadowlake Ranch Holding Contest To Name Rare Bull Calves

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

There was a very rare birth of triplets over Memorial Day weekend.

At Meadow Lake Ranch in Sand Springs, three calves were born, all males.

The odds of having three surviving calves off the same sex is about one in two million.

Now, Meadow Lake Ranch is having a contest to name the three bull calves.

Since they were born over Memorial Day weekend, they’re thinking something patriotic.

You can get in on the naming contest at the ranch website.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.