Meadowlake Ranch Holding Contest To Name Rare Bull Calves

There was a very rare birth of triplets over Memorial Day weekend.

At Meadow Lake Ranch in Sand Springs, three calves were born, all males.

The odds of having three surviving calves off the same sex is about one in two million.

Now, Meadow Lake Ranch is having a contest to name the three bull calves.

Since they were born over Memorial Day weekend, they’re thinking something patriotic.

You can get in on the naming contest at the ranch website.