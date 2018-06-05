More than a handbag: Fans remember Kate Spade

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

After the designer's untimely death by apparent suicide on Tuesday, Pon became one of many fans to post about their first Kate Spade bags.

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

Suspect in 6 Arizona killings never got over his divorce

A Hawaii County official says lava from an erupting volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in two subdivisions overnight.

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Illinois' imprisoned ex-governor, Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president.

Illinois' imprisoned ex-governor, Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). A woman carries her Kate Spade shopping bag outside the fashion designer's Madison Avenue store, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say Spade was found dead Tuesday in her new York apartment of an ap...

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). A woman leaves the Kate Spade Madison Avenue store, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). The Kate Spade logo appears on one of her handbags, in her store in New York's Soho neighborhood, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Spade was found hanged in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

By ALEXANDRA VILLARREAL

Associated Press

After Kate Spade's death by apparent suicide on Tuesday, fans mourned the designer and thanked her for fashion that marked formative moments in their lives.

For some, Spade's purses posed as protection from outside scrutiny. For others, they were an anecdote in greater love stories, a gift that represented so much more. For still others, they were a first splurge after getting a raise, or rewards for a job well done.

Celebrities weighed in, too, with former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Chelsea Clinton sharing their purse origin stories as tributes to the late designer.

"My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college," Clinton tweeted. "I still have it."

"I will never forget the first Kate Spade bag I got for Christmas in college," Bush Hager posted.

From fitting in to standing out, here's a look at what a single designer accessory meant to women across the country.

THE RIGHT REWARD

Writer Melanie Hauser, who writes as Melanie Benjamin, always felt a Kate Spade bag was aspirational - just out of reach.

She promised herself that if she ever had a New York Times Bestseller, she'd buy one. After she earned the accolade for "The Aviator's Wife," she made good on that deal.

She landed on a subtle beige tote that to her screamed "serious author."

Today, Hauser has other Kate Spade purses that are more colorful and fun. She said that Spade's brand is a go-to reward for success, and the designer's look became synonymous with strong femininity.

"She kind of puts the power in girl power, in a way," Hauser said.

KATE SPADE FOREVER

Tracy Russo is a political consultant living in Florence, Italy. But in the '90s, she was still an American teenager with jobs at the mall and movie theater.

As she worked for minimum wage, she saved every penny for one of Kate Spade's iconic Sam bags, which cost hundreds of dollars. It was her first big investment, and the most expensive clothing item she owned.

"I knew I would have it forever," Russo said. "I knew it was a piece that I just loved."

She still stores her Sam bag in her parents' closet stateside. And as she strolled the Amalfi Coast Tuesday, she carried another Kate Spade purse with her.

For Russo, Spade was not only a designer. She was a business owner who empowered women in the workforce.

"I think it's about more than the fact that she's created pretty things," Russo said.

A NEW YORK EXPERIENCE

Cindy Pon stood alongside other 20-somethings as they waited for a glimpse at the merchandise. Back in the '90s, it seemed that everyone who worked in the admissions office at New York University had a black Kate Spade purse - everyone except her.

For a 26-year-old California girl, New York came as a culture shock. Surrounded by hip co-workers who wore designer labels, Pon knew she needed something to make her look less out of place.

So when she heard the designer was holding a sample sale, she felt it was her time to get in on the trend.

With only $300 in cash, the graduate student followed a long line of women as they walked through a bag buffet. There were enough buyers to trail out the room.

"It was like Disneyland for Kate Spade purses," remembered Pon.

She ended up with two purses and a wallet, and remains a customer to this day.

___

Villarreal reported from Philadelphia.

