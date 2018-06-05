TPD Releases Video Of Scooter Chase That Ended With Crash

Tulsa Police released dash camera footage of a unique pursuit that happened in Tulsa. The driver who ran from the officer was on a motor scooter.

It wasn’t a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles an hour. In fact, when it started, the scooter driver was doing 25.

Police said the officer decided to pull over the driver, Steven Gillis, because the scooter didn't have a tag and he wasn't wearing eye protection, but Gillis didn't stop.

"Looks like he's taking off," Tulsa Police Officer Wyett Poth said.

He sped up to 40 then 50 as he began winding his way through an east Tulsa neighborhood.

"Ran stop sign at Pittsburgh," Poth said.

The officer thinks he has Gillis cornered but he zips past a fence and back out on the highway toward I-244, but drops his bag.

Poth said, "He squeezed by a fence still on his bike."

The officer backtracks and it only takes a few blocks to find the driver because he crashed his scooter into a truck.

5/13/2018 Related Story: Police Chase Ends When Suspect's Scooter Collides With Pickup In Tulsa

"Hold traffic, he wrecked. Start me Fire and EMSA," Poth said.

The report says nobody in the truck was hurt but it looked like Gillis had a broken leg.

They also discovered he had three city warrants.

Police said it's always better to pull over and take your medicine than face the consequences of a pursuit.