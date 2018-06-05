Ardmore Man Reunited With Stolen Ring After 26 Years - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Ardmore Man Reunited With Stolen Ring After 26 Years

Posted: Updated:
A 1982 Ardmore High School state football champion is celebrating victory again. A 1982 Ardmore High School state football champion is celebrating victory again.
ARDMORE, Oklahoma -

A 1982 Ardmore High School state football champion is celebrating victory again. He's got his championship ring back after it went missing for 26 years.

A few weeks ago, James Fagan was leaving work at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore when he got a message on Facebook.

A woman, who he’d never met, said she was going through an abandoned home in Ringling, Oklahoma with a metal detector when she found the ring with his last name and found him on Facebook.

In 1992, a burglar stole the ring from James' home, and he thought it was gone forever.

“I’m just as excited as when we won our state championship. I’m not hollering and jumping up and down, but on the inside I’m excited to have it back,” said Fagan.

Fagan said he’s only taken his ring off a couple time since getting it back.

An Ardmore High School class ring from the late 1970’s belonging to James' late brother was also stolen in 1992.

The discovery of his ring gives him hope that one day his brother’s ring with resurface too.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.