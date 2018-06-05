Tulsa Soccer Club Helping Teenager Injured In Crash That Killed 4

Photo of Izzy Kitterman when she returned home after 4 months in a hospital.

Nearly a year after a crash killed a mother and three children and severely injured two other children, the Tulsa soccer community is coming together again to support them.

Fortuna Tulsa Soccer Club is hosting a fundraiser for the Kitterman family.

To many, soccer is more than just a game. It’s about supporting one another on and off the field. That team mentality rings true for Ashlyn, Izzy, and the entire Kitterman family.

Ashlyn Kitterman says her sister, Izzy, is continuing on the road to recovery.

“She’s doing a little bit better. Therapy, doing that three times a week. Three hours we drive down to Dallas each week and we stay in a hotel for two nights,” said Ashlyn.

Thirteen-year-old Izzy Kitterman’s newest improvement is that she can now stand without knee or hip support – a great accomplishment, says Ashlyn, a standout player on Fortuna Tulsa Soccer Club.

“Just coming from where she’s been to where she is now, and the odds weren’t exactly in her favor and she proved the doctors wrong and everybody wrong,” said Ashlyn.

Last July, Izzy survived a deadly crash that took the lives of two of her siblings. Ashlyn says soccer has always played a big role in her family. Now, it plays an even bigger role as the soccer club stands behind the entire Kitterman family.

“We go through the good together, we go through the bad together,” said general manager Wayne Farmer. “We’re going to support the Kitterman family like they’re a family of our own.”

On Tuesday, supporters sold shirts and wrist bands to help support Izzy’s therapy and travel expenses, which cost more than $65,000 a year.

The soccer club will be doing even more on Saturday.

Ashlyn says, “it means a lot knowing that my community is behind me and my family, and everybody just wants to see Izzy get better.”