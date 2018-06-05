Forums Held Across The State To Discuss Pros, Cons Of SQ 788

Things are getting heated ahead of the June 26th vote on State Question 788, which purports to legalize medical marijuana.

Forums are being held across Oklahoma ahead of the vote, the latest of which was held Tuesday in Edmond.

Opponents say 788 is too broad and just a step from legalizing recreational pot.

August Rivera, a former substance abuse prevention specialist, was one of Tuesday’s panelists.

“What’s the worst part about this?” Rivera asked. “Giving unfettered access to marijuana just to whoever wants it, supposedly because they need it.”

SQ 788 requires doctors make a recommendation for a patient to have access to cannabis.

Attorney Bud Scott is helping the effort to legalize medical marijuana, which he says is not to be confused with Colorado and California’s recreational legalization.

“You know, the number one drug abuse issue in Oklahoma is legal pharmaceuticals. So, we already have failed to regulate that,” he said. “To claim that this somehow is going to open the floodgates is disingenuous.”

The Oklahoma Medical Association opposes State Question 788 and the state Chamber of Commerce says there aren’t enough regulations in place for it.