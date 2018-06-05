Good Samaritans Save Child Who Nearly Drowned In Tulsa

Another Green Country toddler is in the hospital after a near drowning.

This is the second close call in as many days.

This time it happened at the Stonecrest Apartments near 41st St. and 129th E. Ave.

Authorities say a couple of bystanders rushed to help and were able to get the child breathing again.

Paramedics from the Tulsa Fire Department took over when they arrived on scene and were able to stabilize the child.

The 3-year-old was transported to Saint Francis Hospital.