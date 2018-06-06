Business sector pick Breed leads San Francisco mayor's race

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Initial returns show business community favorite London Breed leading in the race for San Francisco mayor, with more liberal Democrats Mark Leno and Jane Kim trailing in second and third place.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Francisco mayoral candidate London Breed speaks to supporters during an election night party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.

Los Angeles County officials say the names of more than 118,000 voters were omitted from voter lists because of a printing error, but residents can still cast their ballots.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). "I Voted" stickers wait for voters at a polling station inside the library at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Voters are casting ballots in California's primary election, setting ...

A Delaware bankruptcy judge says six women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct can proceed with their class action lawsuit against the film company he co-founded.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein, center, listens during a court proceeding in New York during his arraignment on rape and other charges. On Friday, June 1, 2018, a new rape allegation...

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

After the designer's untimely death by apparent suicide on Tuesday, Pon became one of many fans to post about their first Kate Spade bags.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). The Kate Spade logo appears on one of her handbags, in her store in New York's Soho neighborhood, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Spade was found hanged in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...

Blue wave? California lurches to center of midterm fight as eight states host primary elections.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set ...

Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour.".

(Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP). In this image released by CBS, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears with host Stephen Colbert while promoting his book "The President is Missing," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in N...

Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Leno, center, is driven around the Castro District on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A sign shows a photograph of San Francisco mayoral candidate Jane Kim outside an election night party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Supporters of San Francisco mayoral candidate London Breed hold signs outside an election night party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, foreground, speaks in front of California State Assembly Member David Chiu, left, and California State Sen. Scott Wiener at the gubernatorial campaign primary night watch party for Democratic Lt. Gov. G...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Francisco mayoral candidate London Breed speaks to supporters during an election night party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Business community favorite London Breed was leading in the race for San Francisco mayor in a competitive race that may not be declared Tuesday.

Breed's two fiercest competitors and more liberal Democrats, Mark Leno and Jane Kim, were trailing in second and third place.

Breed, 43, would make history as the city's first African-American female mayor. The president of the Board of Supervisors was raised by her grandmother in San Francisco public housing, graduated from public schools and is touted as a local success story.

"There's still a lot more votes to count. Everyone has cast their ballots and all we can do is wait and see," Breed told supporters Tuesday night. "But I feel good inside."

San Francisco is an expensive city with a healthy economy thanks to the tech industry, but homelessness remains an entrenched issue and residents are cranky over filthy streets and traffic gridlock.

San Francisco uses an unusual ranked-choice voting system in which voters select their top-three favorites. The candidates with the least votes are eliminated in rounds until there's a winner.

Breed had about 36 percent of the vote with 123,000 ballots counted Tuesday night.

Leno, a former state senator who would make history as the city's first openly gay mayor, was in second place with 26 percent of the vote. Kim, a San Francisco supervisor and daughter of Korean immigrants, had 21.5 percent.

Dozens of people waited in long lines in San Francisco's City Hall on Tuesday, waiting to vote for a new mayor. Mayor Ed Lee died unexpectedly in December, bumping up a race that was not supposed to be held until next year.

Adrian Baker-Kang, 25, said he was still undecided on who to pick for mayor, even as he prepared to get in line to vote. The Democrat recently moved back to San Francisco after years abroad as part of the Peace Corps.

"I feel personally I align with London Breed and her policies a little bit more. I like what she stands for, I like who she is, but I feel like in today's political climate, Leno is a little bit less divisive," he said. "I think he's a more relatable, approachable figure."

But Alyssa Sewlal, a 32-year-old Democrat who works for a public policy nonprofit, voted for Breed partly because she has received support from former Republican President Ronald Reagan's secretary of state, George Shultz.

"There's nothing wrong with her getting support from both sides," she said.

All three are Democrats, but Breed is backed by the establishment business community while Leno and Kim are favored by more liberal elements of the party, including tenants and critics of tech companies such as Airbnb and Uber.

A fourth candidate, Angela Alioto, served as a supervisor in the late 1980s and 1990s and her father, Joe, was mayor from 1968 to 1976. She was in fourth place.

In California, ballots postmarked by June 5 and received by Friday are accepted. John Arntz, the director of the Department of Elections in San Francisco, has said a winner might not be known for days.

In 2010, Jean Quan became the mayor of nearby Oakland when she scored enough second- and third-place votes to beat the candidate with the most first-place votes.

In this race, Kim and Leno are deploying a similar tactic and have asked supporters to vote for the other as their No. 2 choice on the ballot.

___

This version corrects the spelling of San Francisco elections director John Arntz.

___

Associated Press writer Lorin Eleni Gill contributed to this report. Sign up for "Politics in Focus," a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP's best political reporting from around the country leading up to the midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw

