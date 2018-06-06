BA VFW Post Donates Handmade Quilts To Fire Department

The VFW Post in Broken Arrow is making a big donation to help fire victims.

On Tuesday, the organization donated 10 handmade quilts to the Broken Arrow Fire Department to be given to people who have lost everything in a fire.

The quilts are made by Jim and Pam Umbenhower who had their own experience of loss in a house fire and wanted to pay it forward.

"My wife and I know what it's like to lose everything in a house fire," said Jim Umbenhower, whose brother and sister both died in a fire.

"We hope these quilts will be able to provide just a small amount of comfort to those who no longer have a home to return to."