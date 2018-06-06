Ex-Oklahoma Football Player Sentenced To 18 Years For Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Ex-Oklahoma Football Player Sentenced To 18 Years For Robbery

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
WACO, Texas -

A former University of Oklahoma football player has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in his Texas hometown of Waco.

Parrish Cobb was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to robbing a Baylor student at gunpoint in 2017.

According to KWTX, the CBS affiliate in Waco, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two other armed robbery charges against Cobb as part of a plea deal.

Cobb, who was a defensive back for the Sooners, still faces an unrelated robbery charge in Norman, Oklahoma.

4/13/2017 Related Story: Former Sooner DB Arrested For Armed Robbery In Norman

Cobb originally signed with Baylor but was released from his letter of intent after former coach Art Briles was fired in May 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    The mid-level ridge will continue to slowly expand northwest out of the Mexican Plateau region and overspread at least part of the state through the next 5 days before slowly retrograding southwest and allowing a weak boundary to drop southward into part of northern Oklahoma early next week. 

    Wednesday, June 6th marks 20 years since 16-year-old Dena Dean of Tulsa was killed. The Dean family will hold a vigil this morning at the Family Fellowship Church at 6105 West 63rd Street in Berryhill to remember their daughter. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
