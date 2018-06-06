Vigil For Tulsa Teen Dena Dean Who Disappeared 20 Years Ago

Wednesday, June 6th marks 20 years since 16-year-old Dena Dean of Tulsa was killed.

The Dean family will hold a vigil this morning at the Family Fellowship Church at 6105 West 63rd Street in Berryhill to remember their daughter.

Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force will also be at the vigil, in case anyone comes by with possible leads into Dena's disappearance. The task force also has a special tip line set up for people to call. That number is 918-388-7686.

In addition to the Dean murder, the Task Force is investigating 29 additional cold cases. Four of those cases are currently very active. Tipsters can call the Task Force at 918-596-5723.