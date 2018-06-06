Study: Possible Deep Faults, Possible Oklahoma Earthquake Source - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Study: Possible Deep Faults, Possible Oklahoma Earthquake Source

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Geologists say they may have found previously unmapped faults in Oklahoma that could be contributing to a sharp increase in induced earthquakes in the state.

The possible faults were found in a study by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Oklahoma Geological Survey that focused on areas around earthquakes of magnitude 5.0. Many of the earthquakes weren't on known faults.

Oklahoma Geological Survey Director Jeremy Boak said Tuesday the apparent faults extend from what appeared to be the end of mapped faults directly to areas where many quakes occurred.

A report in Geophysical Research Letters by U.S. Geological Survey scientists says data indicates the suspected faults were activated by wastewater injection.

The process oil and natural gas producers use to dispose of wastewater has been linked to many Oklahoma earthquakes in recent years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    The mid-level ridge will continue to slowly expand northwest out of the Mexican Plateau region and overspread at least part of the state through the next 5 days before slowly retrograding southwest and allowing a weak boundary to drop southward into part of northern Oklahoma early next week. 

    Wednesday, June 6th marks 20 years since 16-year-old Dena Dean of Tulsa was killed. The Dean family will hold a vigil this morning at the Family Fellowship Church at 6105 West 63rd Street in Berryhill to remember their daughter. 

