GOP's Cox faces tough slog in race for California governor

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.

Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and...

Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...

The man suspected of killing six people in the Phoenix area last week had been committed to two behavioral health facilities and was restricted from seeing his son during a contentious divorce.

The man suspected of killing six people in the Phoenix area last week had been committed to two behavioral health facilities and was restricted from seeing his son during a contentious divorce.

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated booking photo provided by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones, who police say is responsible for killing six people in metro Phoenix over a three-day period. Jones, 56, shot hims...

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated booking photo provided by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones, who police say is responsible for killing six people in metro Phoenix over a three-day period. Jones, 56, shot hims...

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that...

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...

New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.

New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, right, a candidate for California governor, is hugged by Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson at a primary-night watch party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, speaks next to his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Republican John Cox thinks high taxes, a high cost of living and a growing housing crisis give him an opening to take on Democrat Gavin Newsom in the fight to be California's next governor.

But he faces a tough slog convincing voters that they should cast their lot with a Republican in a state where the party's support has eroded and Democrats routinely win every statewide election.

President Donald Trump's tweeted endorsement helped Cox unify Republicans and get through Tuesday's primary. But it could weight him down as he reaches out to independent voters.

"The idea that somehow wrapping yourself in the cloak of Donald Trump is going to help you win in California, I'm trying to be diplomatic here, it's peculiar at best," said Mike Madrid, a Republican political consultant who opposes Trump and worked on Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa's campaign for governor. He said he'll watch how the race unfolds before deciding whether to vote for Cox in November.

Newsom, the lieutenant governor and former San Francisco mayor, finished first in Tuesday's primary with a third of the vote, followed by Cox at 26 percent. Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, was a distant third at 13 percent. Because of California's "jungle primary," candidates from all parties appear together on the ballot and the top two finishers advance to a runoff in November.

Trump tweeted his congratulations and expressed optimism: "Great night for Republicans! Congratulations to John Cox on a really big number in California. He can win."

Newsom quickly responded with a tweet of his own: "Please come campaign for him as much as possible."

He wasted no time presenting Cox as Trump's man in California, where the president was outpolled by 3.4 million votes in the 2016 election. He sought to tie Cox to Trump policies that are unpopular with a wide swath of the state electorate - from offshore drilling to tougher immigration enforcement.

"I'm arguing for something very different. This is going to be a really easy race to explain to folks," Newsom told reporters at San Francisco's Ferry Building, where a crowd of about 30 supporters and fans trailed him as he meandered down the hall. He greeted and took photos with people, and stopped at a coffee shop the day after the primary.

Cox, a millionaire businessman from San Diego and perennial candidate, is positioning himself as an outsider with the business savvy to confront California's high cost of living. He's pledged to reduce barriers to housing construction and lower taxes, while challenging what he characterizes as the corrupt influence of special interests in Sacramento.

"We are going to take this state and we are going to make it livable and affordable," he said Wednesday on Fox Business Network.

"If John Cox is successful at presenting himself as a positive alternative, particularly on issues related to the economy, affordability and crime, I think those are prime opportunities right now," said Ron Nehring, a former state GOP chairman who lost to Newsom in the 2014 race for lieutenant governor.

Republicans are always underdogs in statewide contests, Nehring said, but he sees Newsom as vulnerable to the perception that he's elitist and out of touch.

Still, Cox showed no signs of moderating the aggressive tone that generated excitement among conservatives, saying "Gavin Newsom wants to turn this state into Venezuela."

Cox, 62, became wealthy as a lawyer, accountant, wealth manager and investor in the Chicago area. He now owns thousands of apartment units in the Midwest.

In the early 2000s, he ran unsuccessfully for a string of offices in Illinois - U.S. House, twice for the U.S. Senate, and Cook County Recorder of Deeds, a job he wanted to see eliminated. He also ran for Illinois GOP chairman.

He bought his house in Rancho Santa Fe, outside San Diego, in 2007 and moved there full-time in 2011, according to spokesman Matt Shupe.

He's a strong supporter of a ballot initiative that would repeal recent increases in gasoline and diesel taxes, which is likely to qualify for the November ballot. The state GOP sees it as way to get more Republicans to the polls.

On Tuesday, a Republican-backed effort to recall state Sen. Josh Newman was successful. The Orange County Democrat was targeted for supporting the gas tax hike.

Bob Shrum, a longtime Democratic political consultant who is now director of the Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics at the University of Southern California, was skeptical that Cox could use the prospect of repealing the gas tax to propel himself to victory.

"Voters can do that on their own," Shrum said of voting to repeal the tax. "They don't need to vote for him to do it."

Howie Wynn, a 71-year-old Huntington Beach resident and member of the Republican National Committee, said he didn't vote for Cox on Tuesday but would in November.

"After yesterday I'm more encouraged than I was before. Still, I don't think he has a chance," he said. "This is a Democratic state."

___

Associated Press writers Lorin Eleni Gill in San Francisco and Amy Taxin in Huntington Beach contributed.

___

Sign up for "Politics in Focus," a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP's best political reporting from around the country leading up to the midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.