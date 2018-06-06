Republican gets spot in runoff for California governor

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Los Angeles County officials say the names of more than 118,000 voters were omitted from voter lists because of a printing error, but residents can still cast their ballots.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). "I Voted" stickers wait for voters at a polling station inside the library at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Voters are casting ballots in California's primary election, setting ...

Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.

(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...

Health officials say four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak, bringing the total to five.

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Friday, June 1, 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce foo...

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

After the designer's untimely death by apparent suicide on Tuesday, Pon became one of many fans to post about their first Kate Spade bags.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). The Kate Spade logo appears on one of her handbags, in her store in New York's Soho neighborhood, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Spade was found hanged in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, right, a candidate for California governor, is hugged by Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson at a primary-night watch party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, speaks next to his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - John Cox, a Republican business owner who has tried and failed for nearly two decades to win elected office, snagged a spot in the November runoff for California governor with the help of President Donald Trump, but that support could hurt him in the winner-take-all race with Democrat Gavin Newsom.

Cox got about a quarter of the votes counted so far in Tuesday's election to easily outdistance former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa for second to Newsom, who won by a comfortable margin. Cox had been struggling to break clear of fellow Republican Travis Allen until Trump tweeted his endorsement two weeks ago - 273 characters that rallied the president's fans but set up a hyper-partisan battle with Newsom.

Because of California's "jungle primary," the top two finishers - regardless of party - advance to a runoff in November.

Newsom, the state's lieutenant governor and former mayor of San Francisco, had said during the primary he preferred a Republican opponent in the fall. He told supporters Tuesday that he relishes a fight with Cox, whom he called "a foot soldier" for Trump's war on California.

Meantime, Cox made it clear he'll be fighting Newsom on taxes and California's high cost of living.

"It wasn't Donald Trump who made California the highest tax state in the country," Cox told enthusiastic supporters. "It was Gavin Newsom and the Democrats."

Cox, 62, became wealthy as a lawyer, accountant, wealth manager and investor in the Chicago area. He now owns thousands of apartment units in the Midwest.

In the early 2000s he ran unsuccessfully for a string of offices in Illinois - U.S. House, twice for the U.S. Senate, and Cook County Recorder of Deeds, a job he wanted to see eliminated. He also ran for Illinois GOP chairman.

In his 2004 Senate run, he shared a crowded debate stage with then-state Sen. Barack Obama and sparred one-on-one with the future president over the Iraq war. He later ran for president in 2008 and fought unsuccessfully to get into Republican debates before dropping out, but his name appeared on the ballot in several states.

He bought his house in Rancho Santa Fe, outside San Diego, in 2007 and moved there full-time in 2011, according to spokesman Matt Shupe.

Cox, who has largely self-funded his campaign for governor, decries what he calls the corrupting influence of special interests - a line of attack he's sure to deploy against Newsom, who is backed by heavy-hitting unions, businesses and interest groups.

He's also focused heavily on California's high taxes and cost of living. He's one of the most prominent backers of a ballot initiative that would repeal recent increases in gasoline and diesel taxes, which is likely to qualify for the November ballot.

Tuesday's primary included a preview of the potency of the gas tax as a political motivator. State Sen. Josh Newman, a Democrat targeted for supporting the gas tax hike, was recalled by a wide margin.

The race for governor was one of hundreds of contests Californians narrowed on Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein cruised to first place in her bid for a fifth full term, while fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon, the heavy favorite to finish second and advance, had trouble shaking little-known Republican James Bradley.

Northern California voters recalled the judge who gave a light sentence to a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault. It could take days to sort out who will advance in several key Southern California races for U.S. House.

In the race for governor, Cox's second-place finish was a victory for a state GOP that has been shrinking in numbers and influence. It avoided a worst-case scenario where Republicans would stay home for lack of a candidate in the races for governor and U.S. Senate, thereby imperiling vulnerable Republicans in other races.

Cox faces long odds in November. No Republican has won statewide here since 2006. And while Trump is well-liked by the GOP base that boosted Cox, he's unpopular with independents and a call to arms for Democrats.

"Cox had to run toward Donald Trump to get Republican voters to rally around him in the primary," said Thad Kousser, chair of the political science department at University of California, San Diego. "The problem is, now he can't run away from Donald Trump in November."

Newsom's begins the race with inherent advantages - he's much better-known than Cox and a Democrat in a heavily Democratic state. He's motivated the liberal base with his support for a plan to provide universal government-funded health care and his support for aggressive gun controls.

"We're engaged in an epic battle, and it looks like voters will have a real choice this November - between a governor who is going to stand up against Donald Trump and a foot solider in his war on California," Newsom told supporters.

Villaraigosa's distant third-place finish was a stunning result for man once hailed a rising star in the Democratic Party and the face of the changing demographics in California and the nation. He was hoping to be California's first Latino governor since 1875.

His focus on energizing Latinos, moderate Democrats, independents and some Republicans wasn't enough to overcome Newsom's strength with the Democratic Party's liberal base or Cox's united GOP front.

He conceded Tuesday night and endorsed Newsom while also congratulating Cox.

___

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.