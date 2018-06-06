Water Line Breaks Under Tulsa Street

A water main break early Wednesday could impact traffic in west Tulsa.

The City of Tulsa says the break is a 12-inch line on Charles Page Boulevard near South 79th West Avenue.

Repairs to the line have yet to begin because of a nearby ONG high pressure natural gas line.

Well...that’s a lot of water. City of Tulsa reporting a water main break here at Charles Page Blvd and 79th West Ave. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/Kkb7WQNpnZ — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) June 6, 2018

No word on how many homes and businesses are impacted by the break.