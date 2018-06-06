BA Company Offers Unique Father's Day Gift, 'Jerky Broquets'

Father's Day is Sunday, June 17th and a Broken Arrow company has a unique product that lets you send your dad flowers, that he can eat!

Andrew Summers with "Say It With Beef" stopped by 6 In The Morning to show off Jerky Broquets.

"Say It With Beef" is offering a 10 percent discount to News On 6 viewers.

Make sure you use the code "TulsaCW" when checking out.