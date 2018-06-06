Native Americans rally in bid to save Arizona coal plant

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...

Dick Buzbee, a former editor and publisher of The Hutchinson News and Olathe Daily News in Kansas, has died from brain cancer at age 86.

The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...

Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - More than 300 people who say their livelihoods depend on a coal-fired plant on a sprawling Native American reservation rallied in Phoenix Wednesday to request a 90-day delay in steps being taken to shutter it by 2019.

Demonstrators - including miners who extract the coal that fires the plant, plant employees, their relatives and tribal and union leaders - asked for more time to allow a potential buyer of the Navajo Generating Station in northern Arizona to work out the details of a purchase they said would save jobs and a major source of funding for the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe.

The power-generating plant is owned by several utility companies including its operator the Salt River Project, which owns 42.9 percent and controls another 24.3 percent on behalf of the U.S. government. The utilities decided early this year to shut the plant down when its lease expires and use cheaper power sources.

"Just 90 days! Just 90 days!" the crowd chanted. Some in the crowd carried signs that read, "We're Worth 90 Days."

"We don't think that 90 days is too much to ask," Clark Tenakhongva, the Hopi Tribe's vice chairman, told the group. He said that 85 percent of the tribe's operating budget revenues come from the generating plant.

Added Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye: "We should continue to work to find solutions to keep the plant operating while supporting both the Navajo economy and families."

The board of the Central Arizona Water Conservation District is to consider alternative power sources to the generating station during a Thursday meeting. The district uses power from the plant to operate an aqueduct system.

It was the latest effort by employees of the 2,250-megawatt station to save their jobs. The plant's sole coal supplier, Peabody, has hired an investment banking firm to find a new owner for the station and the Kayenta Mine that supplies the plant with coal. Demonstrators were heartened by news that a Chicago-based company called Middle River Power has expressed interest.

While supporters of the plant insist it can produce economically priced energy, utility operators say the station is more expensive to run than natural gas-burning plants.

Jolene Bitsui, a 42-year-old single mother of four grown children who services heavy machinery at the coal mine, said her job has allowed her family to continue living on the Navajo reservation. "Closing the plant and the mine will take away hundreds of jobs from Navajos and Hopis, and these are good jobs," she said.

"There really isn't any other business out there, any employer out by the reservation," said Floyd Singer, a 67-year-old member of the Hopi Tribe who made the five-hour trip to Phoenix with his son and three grandchildren.

The Hopi Tribe and coal mining groups last month sued the operator of an Arizona aqueduct system known as the Central Arizona Project to halt the plant's closure when its lease expires near the end of next year.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court contends that federal law obligates the district to buy power from the station. A recent letter from the Interior Department raised the question of whether a 1968 federal act that obligated purchase of electricity from the station should be considered when deciding its future. Congress constructed the station rather than build two dams on the Colorado River for hydroelectricity so Arizona could move its water.

Middle River Power, a portfolio company of Avenue Capital responsible for managing its power plant investments, said in a May 2 letter to the water conservation district's board president that it was discussing a possible plan for the station's future with the plant's operator and owners and federal and tribal officials.

"We are immediately advancing discussions with the existing non-federal owners, tribal leadership and other stakeholders to discuss next steps for a functional transition to new ownership," wrote Mark Kubow, Middle River Power's president. Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

The Salt River Project, a utility that operates the generating station, said Tuesday there is no deal.

Salt River Project spokeswoman Scott Harelson said the station's owners decided to end its participation in the plant because coal generation cost so much and they had "not received an offer or entered into negotiations with any potentially interested party" to buy it.

The Central Arizona Project, run by the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, is a primary customer of the plant, using the power to move water to residents and businesses in the state's Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties. The plant also provides electrical service to other customers in Arizona and parts of Nevada.

