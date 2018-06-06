Uber urges Hawaii customers, drivers to oppose 'surge' cap

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, t...

Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.

Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...

The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

New NASA chief says changes could be ahead for International Space Station but there will always be a U.S. astronaut in orbit.

New NASA chief vows US will always have astronauts in orbit

Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.

A city in Iowa has agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a woman who was mistakenly shot and killed by a police officer.

City to settle with family of Iowa woman killed by officer

HONOLULU (AP) - Ride-hailing service Uber has sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.

Language in the bill, which is up for final vote Wednesday, would require Honolulu Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara to establish a cap on how much ride-hailing drivers could charge during periods of "surge" or "dynamic" pricing, when ride demand is high, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

Uber and Lyft officials testified before council committees last month that the cap would be the first such restriction imposed on the transportation network companies in the U.S.

"The Honolulu City Council is considering new regulations that would impose outdated taxi-style requirements on ride share," the email said. "These proposed regulations put the availability of reliable, affordable transportation on Oahu at risk."

The companies contend surge pricing is necessary because it encourages drivers to get on the road when demand is highest. But taxi companies and cabbies say surge pricing creates an unfair advantage over them because their pricing is capped by state law.

Some opponents of ride-hailing companies also accuse them of charging exorbitant prices when customers most need rides.

City Council Chairman Ernie Martin, who wrote the latest draft of the bill, said its language does not prevent transportation network companies from charging more during surge-pricing periods.

"All it seeks to do is put a maximum ceiling as to how far they can charge with respect to that particular business practice," he said.

The bill's language is designed to guard against predatory pricing, Martin said.

