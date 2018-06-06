Medical Marijuana Expert, Oklahoma Native To Speak At Campaign Event

Oklahoma native Dr. Sunil Aggarwal, a medical marijuana expert, is set to speak at a Yes on 788 Campaign event this weekend. State Question 788 purports to legalize medical marijuana in Oklahoma.

The Yes on 788 Campaign is inviting physicians and the general public to attend a press conference as well as a "Lunch and Learn" Friday in Tulsa. On Saturday, a rally will be held in Norman's Andrews Park followed by a speech by Dr. Aggarwal.

Dr. Aggarwal is a clinical instructor for the University of Washington School of Medicine. His professional medical and scientific work is in the use of cannabis in clinical practice, medical research and educational settings.

Dr. Aggarwal was born in Muskogee and graduated from the Oklahoma School of Science and Math. He has degrees in medicine, medical geography, chemistry, philosophy, and religious studies. You can learn more about Dr. Aggarwal on his website.

As the vote on SQ 788 on June 26th draws near, both sides are speaking out. Some Oklahoma agencies disapprove of legalizing medical marijuana. The Oklahoma Medical Association opposes State Question 788 and the state Chamber of Commerce says there aren’t enough regulations in place for it.

Information for both the Tulsa and Norman events are as follows:

Friday June 8th 2018 Tulsa, OK

Press Conference - 10:30 - 11:00 am

Lunch and Learn -12:00 - 1:30 pm

Hilton Garden Inn - Midtown

4518 E. Skelly Dr. Tulsa, OK



Saturday June 9th 2018 Norman, OK

GOTV Rally Andrews Park

Event - 10:30 - 2:30 pm

Dr. Sunil Aggarwal Speech - 1 pm

201 W Daws St, Norman, OK 73069