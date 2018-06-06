Tulsa Man Hit While Trying To Recover Stolen Truck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Hit While Trying To Recover Stolen Truck

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are investigating after they say a man was hit while trying to recover his stolen truck Wednesday.  

Witnesses told police that the man was trying to recover his truck that he had already reported stolen. They told police that the man and a group of friends were in a different car when they noticed the stolen truck drive by in a neighborhood near 31st and Harvard around 11:30 a.m. 

They tried to stop the truck with their car, hitting another parked car in the process, witnesses say.

That's when witnesses say the man got out of the car and attempted to stop the truck. Witnesses say the man was hit and carried on the hood of the truck before being thrown onto the ground. 

Police are still searching for the woman witnesses say stole the truck, which is a Gold 2004 Chevy Silverado with license plate: GQS-662. Police were told that it can only drive in low gear at about 30 mph. 

No details have been released on the man's condition, but he did not appear to be suffering from any major injuries. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
