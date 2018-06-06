Tulsa Sex Offenders Claiming To Be Homeless Targeted In 'Operati - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Sex Offenders Claiming To Be Homeless Targeted In 'Operation Hide And Seek'

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Twenty-four sex offenders were arrested after a joint operation between the Tulsa Police Department, the U.S. Marshals and the District Attorney's Office called Operation Hide and Seek.

The operation targeted sex offenders who registered as homeless in Tulsa but were not actually living on the street.

They said sex offenders do this to fly under the radar from law enforcement.

They said the 24 men arrested during the operation were all out of compliance or had broken the law again. Their crimes range between indecent exposure and rape.

"These are individuals that are lying and pretending that they are homeless so that they could continue to live where they wanted, continue to do what they wanted despite the fact that they were sex offenders. That's unacceptable," said Eric Grayless with the Tulsa County D.A.’s Office.

Tonight at 5, Erin Conrad looks at some of the locations where the sex offenders claimed to be living and why law enforcement said it makes them even more dangerous.

