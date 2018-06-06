California Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman Arrested In Oklahoma

A man wanted for stabbing a woman multiple times in California was arrested in Oklahoma.

Jerry Endsley, 38, is being held in the Tulsa County Jail, awaiting extradition to California.

According to the Colorado River Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a stabbing on December 6, 2017.

Deputies said Endsley contacted the victim at her apartment, demanded to see his child and when he was denied, they said Endsley forced his way inside and stabbed the woman multiple times then ran.

The woman had several wounds to her head, arms and legs.