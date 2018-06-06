Groups protest transgender migrant's death in US custody - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Groups protest transgender migrant's death in US custody

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Native Americans cheer possibility of milestone in Congress

    Native Americans cheer possibility of milestone in Congress

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:05:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...
    New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.More >>
    New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.More >>

  • Nation's 1st Somali-American lawmaker eyes seat in Congress

    Nation's 1st Somali-American lawmaker eyes seat in Congress

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:05:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...
    Nation's first Somali-American lawmaker launches bid for Congress.More >>
    Nation's first Somali-American lawmaker launches bid for Congress.More >>

  • Video details the moments before Florida school shooting

    Video details the moments before Florida school shooting

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:04:56 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...
    A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that...More >>
    A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.More >>
    •   

By MARY HUDETZ
Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Immigrant and LGBT rights advocates on Wednesday protested the death of a Honduran transgender woman while in United States custody, saying the case underscores concerns that transgender migrants in detention facilities often do not receive adequate medical care.

About 60 protesters gathered in a field outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they marched and held up signs and images of migrant Roxsana Hernandez. The 33-year-old died May 25 at an Albuquerque hospital where she was admitted after showing symptoms of pneumonia, dehydration and complications associated with HIV, federal authorities said.

She had arrived in the United States as part of a highly publicized caravan of Central American asylum seekers, and authorities listed her name as Jeffry Hernandez when she was taken into custody in San Diego. She was later transferred to El Paso, Texas, before being taken to the Cibola County Detention Center in western New Mexico.

She had been in ICE custody 16 days before she died, said attorney Joaquin Sanchez-Leal, of the Albuquerque-based Instituto Legal.

He and other protesters called for allowing for transgender migrants seeking asylum to be freed until their immigration cases are heard, saying the women often are arriving with health complications.

"Instead of treating them as individuals that have severe medical conditions, they're detaining them as if they're at 100 percent," Sanchez-Leal said.

About 60 women are housed in the Cibola County facility's transgender unit, where Hernandez was being detained before she was hospitalized, he said. He said his group has found that many are receiving limited care.

In a statement, an ICE spokeswoman said detainees receive comprehensive care from the moment they arrive. She also said the agency respects the rights of groups to express their opinions, but declined to comment further, citing ongoing reviews.

Immigration authorities said that between 2005 and 2009, Hernandez twice illegally entered the U.S. and was allowed to voluntarily leave the country. She was convicted of theft, prostitution and other charges in two separate cases in Texas during that time.

In 2014, Hernandez illegally re-entered the U.S. a third time, was arrested and removed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.