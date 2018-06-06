Video details the moments before Florida school shooting

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

New NASA chief says changes could be ahead for International Space Station but there will always be a U.S. astronaut in orbit.

New NASA chief says changes could be ahead for International Space Station but there will always be a U.S. astronaut in orbit.

New NASA chief vows US will always have astronauts in orbit

New NASA chief vows US will always have astronauts in orbit

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

A British cybersecurity researcher credited with stopping the WannaCry computer virus last year is facing new charges, including lying to the FBI, in the indictment accusing him of developing malware to steal banking information.

A British cybersecurity researcher credited with stopping the WannaCry computer virus last year is facing new charges, including lying to the FBI, in the indictment accusing him of developing malware to steal...

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.

Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that...

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.

A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, t...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, t...

A city in Iowa has agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a woman who was mistakenly shot and killed by a police officer.

A city in Iowa has agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a woman who was mistakenly shot and killed by a police officer.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File). FILE- In this March 7, 2018 file photo Andrew Pollack, father of shooting victim Meadow Pollack, stands to applause in the Florida House gallery after the school safety bill passed the House at the Florida Capitol in T...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Manuel and Patricia Oliver, parents of Parkland High School shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, hold hands as they speak to the media in Miami during a news conference reacting to former sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson interview a...

(Broward County Public Schools via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2015, file frame from video from Broward County Public Schools, school resource officer Scot Peterson talks during a school board meeting of Broward County, Fla. The former sheriff’s...

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A just-released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides new details that may prompt another round of what-if questions about the Valentine's Day shooting that killed 17 people.

The video released by Broward County prosecutors Tuesday was recorded shortly after the shooting. In it, Andrew Medina told detectives he saw Nikolas Cruz get out of an Uber with a large bag and make "a beeline" toward the freshman building, moments before it became a killing scene.

Medina told detectives that he recognized Cruz, wearing a backpack and carrying a duffel bag, as a troubled former student and immediately radioed another unarmed security monitor to "keep your eyes open." That monitor entered the other side of the building, and then hid in a janitor's closet when shots rang out, Medina said.

Neither monitor was armed with anything but a radio. Following the shooting at the school in Parkland, many politicians including President Donald Trump have said more trained armed personnel should be stationed at schools to protect students.

He said Cruz turned to look at him as he approached the building on the golf cart.

"I'm telling you, I knew who the kid was," Medina told detectives. "Because we had a meeting about him last year, and we said, 'If there's gonna be anybody who's gonna come to this school and shoot this school up, it's gonna be that kid'."

Medina said he heard 15 loud bangs shortly after the suspect went into the building, and drove his golf cart to pick up Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer.

"You could kind of feel the percussion coming out of that building, the echo coming out of doors of the building," he told detectives.

Some parents say Medina should have called in a "Code Red," which would have triggered a massive law enforcement response and immediate lockdown of the school.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed, called The Associated Press on Wednesday to say Medina should be fired.

"All he had to do was say 'Code Red.' He was trained to say those words and he didn't do it. That's the incompetency of the Broward School District," Pollack said.

Yet Medina, who also coaches baseball at the school, told the detectives he didn't know Cruz was carrying guns in the bag, and while driving the cart toward Peterson, Medina said he radioed others on campus about "suspicious noises."

Medina said he was wary of calling a "Code Red" without more certainty about what was going on.

"I wasn't going to yell a (Code Red) because I didn't--I didn't really visualize a gun and I didn't really see the shots," Medina said. "We've been doing this training at the school, you know. Don't yell it unless you get a really good visual."

He said he and Peterson then heard more shots as they approached the freshman building, and the deputy told the unarmed Medina to "get out of here."

Medina said he then drove to the front of the school. Surveillance video showed Peterson taking up a position outside the building, which he never entered.

Vilified by the Broward County sheriff, Peterson resigned and retired. He was branded a coward and remained silent, until a recent interview for NBC's "Today Show." Peterson said he didn't know where the shots were coming from and thought it might have been a sniper shooting out from the building.

Part of Medina's job as a monitor at the school with more than 3,200 students was to unlock multiple gates before each school day ends. That's what he was doing when he saw Cruz emerge from the Uber.

In the shooting's aftermath, many state legislators and members of Congress have called for increased security measures at the nation's schools, such as fewer entry points at buildings and more locked doors on campuses.

Medina was already second-guessing himself when he was interviewed by detectives the day of the shooting, tell them: "I really wish I would have stopped him before, and we would have saved all this, but it really wasn't nothing I could do about that."

Cruz, 19, now faces 17 counts of first-degree murder. Lawyers said he'll plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, but prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.

Medina said Cruz, a former Stoneman Douglas student, was known as "Crazy Boy" around campus because of troubling behavior, such as wearing a camouflage mask, writing the number "666" and putting swastikas on his backpack.

Pollack said Cruz should have been stopped immediately.

"My dog would know better than to let 'Crazy Boy' walk into the school," he said.

_____

Associated Press writers Freida Frisaro in Miami and Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.