Water Safety For Kids Up To Adults, Tulsa Doctor Says

Pools and splash pads are open across Green Country - and just this week we've had two near drownings. What's the best way to make sure your kids don't fall victim to a tragic summer accident?

Dr. Robert Wittrock, pediatrician with St. John's Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, said the responsibility lies with adults to keep their young ones safe.

Whether the child is in a few inches of water or an area lake - an adult who is able to swim needs to be watching.

"And the adult needs to be 100 percent sober," Wittrock said.

It just takes a moment or two of distraction for disaster to happen. Here are a few tips to keep your children - or other kids you love - safe from harm:

1. Maintain constant eye contact with your children at social gatherings near pools or other bodies of water.

2. If your child goes missing, check the pool, spa or other water feature first.

3. Make sure the pool area is safe:

Install a four-foot or taller fence around the pool and spa and use self-closing and self-latching gates. This can help prevent access to the water.

Always remove pool ladders and swim toys from the pool area when they are not in use. If a child falls in and cannot swim it's easy to get caught under these toys. They also limit visibility into the water.

Make sure drain covers are compliant.

4. Train your kids to swim.

If this is something you know how to do yourself - great.

If not, there are several good programs around Tulsa. St. John's Health Club has lessons as do many reputable places.

Infants as young as 6 months can begin taking water classes at many local swim safety programs.

5. Sign the family up for CPR training.

You're never too young or too old to take a CPR course or have a refresher so you'll feel more confident in case of emergency.

CPR could be the difference between a close call and a fatality.

Post CPR instructions at your pool or near your spa. There are plenty of options you can order online

6/5/2018 Related Story: Good Samaritans Save Child Who Nearly Drowned In Tulsa