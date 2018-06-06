Delta Passenger Federally Indicted After Disrupting Flight

Bolutife Olorunda has been indicted by a Grand Jury after causing a Delta flight to be diverted to Tulsa International Airport last week.

He is charged with verbally assaulting, abusing, and threatening to harm a flight attendant which caused the flight to divert to Tulsa during its trip from Portland, Oregon to Atlanta, Georgia last Wednesday.

If convicted, Olorunda faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.